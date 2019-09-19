Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.  

This year’s theme is “Pure Imagination” inspired by the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.  Contest participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their dog costume, chalk art, and cardboard kayak.

The three-day festival is packed full of fun events including a dog parade, car cruise, and a cardboard kayak race. 

THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 19

7PM       Dog Parade @ Luxe Reel Theatre.  Free registration 6:30PM.

8PM       Willy Wonka movie @ Indian Creek Plaza

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 20

7PM       Car Cruise @ Blaine St.  Free Registration 5:00-7:45PM @ TVCC

7PM       Sock Hop – Live music by the Rocketeers @ Indian Creek Plaza

 

SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 21

7AM      Car Show & Shine @ Main Street.  Free Registration

8AM      Fireman’s Breakfast @ Indian Creek Plaza

8AM      Bike Rodeo @ TVCC

11AM    Vendors, Food, Activities @ Downtown

11AM    Caldwell Fine Arts chalk contest @ Arthur St.  Free registration at                     CaldwellFineArts.com

1PM      Caldwell Boosters Duck Race

2PM      Cardboard kayak race @ Indian Creek.  Free registration at                              IndianCreekPlaza.com

For more details, click here.