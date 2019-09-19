Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.

This year’s theme is “Pure Imagination” inspired by the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Contest participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their dog costume, chalk art, and cardboard kayak.

The three-day festival is packed full of fun events including a dog parade, car cruise, and a cardboard kayak race.

THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 19

7PM Dog Parade @ Luxe Reel Theatre. Free registration 6:30PM.

8PM Willy Wonka movie @ Indian Creek Plaza

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 20

7PM Car Cruise @ Blaine St. Free Registration 5:00-7:45PM @ TVCC

7PM Sock Hop – Live music by the Rocketeers @ Indian Creek Plaza

SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 21

7AM Car Show & Shine @ Main Street. Free Registration

8AM Fireman’s Breakfast @ Indian Creek Plaza

8AM Bike Rodeo @ TVCC

11AM Vendors, Food, Activities @ Downtown

11AM Caldwell Fine Arts chalk contest @ Arthur St. Free registration at CaldwellFineArts.com

1PM Caldwell Boosters Duck Race

2PM Cardboard kayak race @ Indian Creek. Free registration at IndianCreekPlaza.com

For more details, click here.