Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.
This year’s theme is “Pure Imagination” inspired by the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Contest participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their dog costume, chalk art, and cardboard kayak.
The three-day festival is packed full of fun events including a dog parade, car cruise, and a cardboard kayak race.
THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 19
7PM Dog Parade @ Luxe Reel Theatre. Free registration 6:30PM.
8PM Willy Wonka movie @ Indian Creek Plaza
FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 20
7PM Car Cruise @ Blaine St. Free Registration 5:00-7:45PM @ TVCC
7PM Sock Hop – Live music by the Rocketeers @ Indian Creek Plaza
SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 21
7AM Car Show & Shine @ Main Street. Free Registration
8AM Fireman’s Breakfast @ Indian Creek Plaza
8AM Bike Rodeo @ TVCC
11AM Vendors, Food, Activities @ Downtown
11AM Caldwell Fine Arts chalk contest @ Arthur St. Free registration at CaldwellFineArts.com
1PM Caldwell Boosters Duck Race
2PM Cardboard kayak race @ Indian Creek. Free registration at IndianCreekPlaza.com
