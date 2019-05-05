BOISE, Idaho — The opportunity to provide hope for children fighting cancer and other illnesses brought massive crowds to the Boise's Got Faith fundraiser on Sunday afternoon in Julia Davis Park.

Each year, Boise's Got Faith picks between one to three Idaho families to help. This year, the group picked two honorees; 10-year-old Madison, who is battling a brain tumor, and 2-year-old Genevieve, who is fighting a rare form of liver cancer.

Maddie and her family have to travel back and forth to Michigan for treatments, which the family says is expensive,

Both honorees' families were in attendance at the event on Sunday. They say Boise's Got Faith is a huge help, both financially and emotionally.

"The financial burden that this puts on a family is greater than I think any one person can really help with and so to be put in connection with an organization like this is has been a blessing for us and has helped in ways that I really can't even put into words," Tyler Moore, Madison's father, said.

"I just think this is so fun and very nice," Madison said. "I am extremely happy. I've always wanted to be on tv and being here is just so much fun."

The Fun Run and the 5k is Boise's Got Faith's largest fundraising event each year.

Since the program started in 2012, it has raised more than $475,000 to help Idaho kids fight cancer.

So far this year, private donors and other events have already raised $40,000.

