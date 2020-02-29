Boise State students raise more than $220,000 during Boise State Dance Marathon

Boise State University students danced the night away on Friday in an effort to raise money for St. Luke's Children Hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State students spent their Friday night dancing and breaking fundraiser records. The Boise State Dance Marathon raised a grand total of $220,714.93 for St. Luke's Children's Hospital, the only children's hospital in Idaho.

The eighth annual Boise State Dance Marathon took place from Friday night to Saturday morning in the Boise State Recreation Center.

Participants spent 16 hours dancing with St. Luke's patients and their families in an attempt to beat their $216,000 fundraising goal.

Last year, the group raised more than $208,000 and saw its highest participation rate ever. This year, however, the event exceeded its fundraising goal by raising over $220,000, bringing the event's eight-year fundraising total to $1 million.