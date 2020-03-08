Registration is open for Boise's virtual Komen Race for the Cure

BOISE, Idaho — This year's Boise Race for the Cure is going virtual on Saturday, August 29. Participants can choose their race location.
NEW THIS YEAR
Race Expo Parade – August 29, 9 am - 1 pm
The Race Expo Parade is an opportunity for Boise Race for the Cure participants to come together on Race Day in a safe manner and celebrate with fellow survivors, support those currently battling breast cancer, and remember those who we have lost to the disease. Participants will drive thru the Race Expo to pick up their race shirt, awards, and items from sponsors and vendors. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and have fun with the parade. There will also be an area for photos to be taken, all while maintaining social distancing.
The Race Expo Parade will take place at Albertsons Corporate Offices, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise.
REGISTER TODAY:
Online registration ends on August 23. To register, click here.
FUNDRAISING:
Why fundraise for breast cancer access, research, and cures?
- Because 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
- Because every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a case of breast cancer is diagnosed in a woman.
- Because every 60 seconds, somewhere in the world, someone dies from breast cancer; every 13 minutes, one woman in the U.S. will lose her life to breast cancer.
- Because breast cancer knows no boundaries. It affects people of every age, gender, socio-economic status, and location.
- Because at the current rate, 13 million breast cancer deaths will occur around the world in the next 25 years.
- Because it’s time to go beyond breast cancer awareness. It’s time to take action!
Fundraising--where the money goes:
75% of net funds raised stay local to provide screening mammograms, diagnostics, patients assistance, and breast health education programs to those who are uninsured or underinsured living in Idaho and Montana. To date, Komen Idaho Montana has invested over $7 million back into our local community for breast health programs.
