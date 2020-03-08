Registration is open for Boise's virtual Komen Race for the Cure

NEW THIS YEAR

Race Expo Parade – August 29, 9 am - 1 pm

The Race Expo Parade is an opportunity for Boise Race for the Cure participants to come together on Race Day in a safe manner and celebrate with fellow survivors, support those currently battling breast cancer, and remember those who we have lost to the disease. Participants will drive thru the Race Expo to pick up their race shirt, awards, and items from sponsors and vendors. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and have fun with the parade. There will also be an area for photos to be taken, all while maintaining social distancing.