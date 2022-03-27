Bogus basin ski patrol final sweep memorial

On Sunday, the largest number of Bogus Basin Ski Patrollers were honored with a final sweep down the mountain.

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday, there was a memorial service for the fifteen ski patrollers from Bogus Basin who lost their lives in the past two years. It was the largest ski patroller memorial at Bogus Basin because of the pause caused by the pandemic.

They were remembered by doing what they loved, skiing down the mountain.

“Roark was living the dream,” said Patrick Nagler. “He knew when to be serious, he knew when he didn't have to be and even when things were serious, he was still having a good time.”

What was once their daily routine became their final “sweep” down the mountain.

“It became something that he enjoyed, it was fun, it was fun for him, it wasn't work,” said Elaine Countryman.

While no end is easy, one thing is for sure: the mountain will never be the same without them.

“Many of the folks that we honored today, well the average age was well over 80 so what it tells you is, get up here and you ski and do some athletic things and stay involved in alpine sports, and I don’t know, maybe it makes you live longer!” said Joe LaGue.

