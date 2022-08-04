BeLikeLarry June 25 for Larry Gebert Day in Idaho

June 25 would have been the 66th birthday for beloved KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert. Gov. Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean have proclaimed a day of service.

BOISE, Idaho — In his 30 years with KTVB, Larry Gebert did more than just report and forecast the weather each weekday morning — he served the community and highlighted others who serve.

That’s why Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean have both issued proclamations declaring Saturday, June 25, 2022 “Larry Gebert Day” in the state and in Idaho’s capital city.

Larry died April 1 after suffering a heart attack. He was 65 years old.

“He was so passionate about life,” Gov. Little said, as he read his proclamation at Larry’s funeral on April 12. “Larry’s larger-than-life personality is only matched by the people around him.”

In her announcement designating Larry Gebert Day in Boise, McLean talked about his enthusiastic, seemingly tireless support for community service efforts across the Treasure Valley, and encouraged people to participate in acts of service on June 25 and every day.

"We can honor him by finding a person, a group, an organization that needs help or a helping hand," she said. "Let's do our part to make sure Larry's legacy of giving continues for generations to come in the City of Boise. After all, it was his life's work and what he'd want."

How can you be like Larry, and honor him on Larry Gebert Day? There are several opportunities, and while Larry was up hours before dawn to do his work, you can wait until after sunrise.

The bottom line: kindness; something as simple as a hug and a good word to lift up a friend or a stranger -- or even a joke; Larry loved jokes. Our team has put together a list of acts of kindness, big and small, available through this link and by scrolling to the end of this story.

If you're on the giving or the receiving end of a kind act in Larry's honor, and want to share it on social media, use the hashtag #BeLikeLarry on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a couple volunteer activities on June 25, including helping Zoo Boise with landscaping and maintenance and cleaning veterans' grave markers at Morris Hill Cemetery.

Members of the KTVB family also will be out sorting food donations for the Idaho Foodbank, cleaning the women's and children's shelter in Nampa, pulling noxious weeds from trails and painting homes.

Whether you have a few spare hours or just a few seconds, you can do something to #BeLikeLarry. As you'll see from many of the ideas on this list, it only takes a moment.

