Veterans board, fly in WWII-era B-17 bomber aircraft

The flight flew out of Nampa Municipal Airport on Friday and will take off and land again this weekend.

NAMPA, Idaho — Ahead of National Aviation Day, n Air Force veteran and a Vietnam war veteran were among a lucky group of people that got to take a ride aboard the Sentimental Journey, a World War II-era B-17 bomber, in Nampa on Friday.

71-year-old Pamela Washburn of Eagle, the Air Force veteran onboard, and her father are both Air Force veterans. Her late father was a B-17 pilot during World War II.

73-year-old Ronald "Butch" Sutton of Revel Eagle, the Vietnam veteran onboard, saw the flight as a bucket list opportunity as he battles brain cancer.

Built in November 1944, the Sentimental Journey is one of only five B-17 aircrafts that are actively flying.

The flight flew out of Nampa Municipal Airport on Friday and will take off and land on Saturday and Sunday.

