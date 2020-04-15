Albertson Family Foundation donates $250,000 to prevent evictions

The award goes to Jesse Tree, which typically receives about 150 calls for help each month. That number is expected to triple this month.

BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley nonprofit that provides education, support and one-time financial assistance to people who are unable to pay rent is receiving a major financial award, as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic puts more low-income families at risk of eviction and homelessness.

The $250,000 award from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation will allow Jesse Tree to assist an additional 300 families in the coming year.

Jesse Tree prevented eviction for 535 households in 2019.

The Boise metro area's rental market was tight last year, and still is.

According to a joint news release from Jesse Tree and the Albertson Family Foundation, Jesse Tree has "consistently received 150 calls per month from families around the Treasure Valley who are unable to pay their rent due to a temporary financial crisis related to job loss, health care, or some other unanticipated financial expense or shortfall."

This month, Jesse Tree's call volume is on course to triple.

The COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in higher than usual job layoffs and loss.

Jesse Tree is not able to provide financial aid to everyone who calls, but the organization does provide everyone with some level of information and support.

Jesse Tree case managers work closely with landlords throughout the process. They also work to support and empower tenants to be financially stable in the future, providing them with connections to benefits, employment, other needed services and resources, and one-on-one budgeting help.

Jesse Tree will spend the Albertson Family Foundation funding over a 12-month period due to the organization's need to provide consistent interventions in the coming year and couple financial aid with supportive services.

All tenants are still encouraged to communicate with their landlords, ask if they can make partial payment, and stay as current as possible to ensure they can stay in their homes when the current hold on eviction hearings lifts.