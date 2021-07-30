7Cares Idaho Shares: The annual food and cash drive to benefit the hungry and homeless will take place in December

Nearly $1 million and more than 50,000 lbs. of food was donated during the 2020 event

BOISE, Idaho — 7Cares Idaho Shares, an annual food and cash drive, will take place in December 2021. Beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares include nine Idaho charities serving hungry families and people experiencing homelessness. The charities include Salvation Army of Ada County, Salvation Army of Nampa, Salvation Army of Caldwell, Salvation Army of Twin Falls, City Light for Women and Children, River of Life Men’s Shelter, Lighthouse Men’s Shelter, Valley Women & Children’s Shelter and The Idaho Foodbank.

Cash and food donations given during the two-week donation drive in December 2020 provided more than 2.8 million meals. Since the campaign’s start in 2008, more than $3 million and 1.7 million pounds of food has been distributed to local non-profits, providing 9.4 million meals to local people in need. The 7Cares fund is a fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

To learn more about 7Cares Idaho Shares and how you or your organization can participate and be featured on-air during 7Cares Idaho Shares, please contact Traci Liew, KTVB Community Service Director, at 208 321-5717 or tliew@ktvb.com.

Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares: