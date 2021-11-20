7Cares Idaho Shares begins! Here's how to help Idaho communities in need this winter

Donate online now, and drop off non-perishable food and cash donations at select Fred Meyer and Albertsons stores on Saturday, Dec. 11.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: For more information about 7Cares Idaho Shares, visit our landing page here.

The 14th annual 7Cares Idaho Shares will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon in addition to a virtual fundraising effort that kicks off Nov. 29.

The KTVB fundraiser was exclusively virtual in 2020, but 7Cares Idaho Shares is returning to a live event in 2021 while also accepting donations online.

For the in-person day of giving on Dec. 11, KTVB will broadcast live on KTVB Channel 7 at several locations throughout the Treasure Valley and Twin Falls, accepting food and cash donations to help the hungry and homeless in Idaho.

7Cares Idaho Shares is also a virtual fundraiser in 2021 - donations are accepted online from Monday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 11. Donate here.

Non-perishable food and cash donations can be dropped off at the locations below on December 11 between 8 a.m. – Noon:

Boise

Albertsons - 5100 W. Overland Rd.

Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Garden City

Fred Meyer – 5425 W Chinden Blvd.

Meridian

Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace – 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.

Albertsons – Cherry & Ten Mile – 3301 W Cherry Lane

Nampa

Albertsons Greenhurst & 12th Ave. – 2400 12th Ave. Rd.

Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.

Twin Falls

Fred Meyer – 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

WATCH ON KTVB

Be sure to tune in to KTVB on Saturday, December 11 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and watch the generosity of our community as KTVB broadcasts live from select Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores.

Share your photos from 7Cares on social media with the hashtag #7cares.

All donations will be split between nine Idaho charities including the Idaho Foodbank, Salvation Army, and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

Nearly $1 million and more than 50,000 lbs. of food was donated during the 2020 event. Cash and food provided nearly 2.9 million meals.

Since the campaign’s start in 2008, more than $3 million and 1.7 million pounds of food has been distributed to local non-profits, providing 9.4 million meals to local people in need.

Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares:

DONATE ONLINE: Click here to make a financial donation to 7Cares Idaho Shares through Mightycause.

To learn more about 7Cares Idaho Shares and how you or your organization can participate and be featured on-air during 7Cares Idaho Shares, please contact Traci Liew, KTVB Community Service Director, at 208 321-5717 or tliew@ktvb.com.

The 7Cares fund is a fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.

Donations can be made online directly through Idaho Community Foundation’s website or checks made payable to 7Cares Idaho Shares can be sent to:

Idaho Community Foundation

210 W. State St.

Boise, ID 83702