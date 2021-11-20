7Cares Idaho Shares begins! Here's how to help Idaho communities in need this winter

BOISE, Idaho — Note: For more information about 7Cares Idaho Shares, visit our landing page here.
The 14th annual 7Cares Idaho Shares will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon in addition to a virtual fundraising effort that kicks off Nov. 29.
The KTVB fundraiser was exclusively virtual in 2020, but 7Cares Idaho Shares is returning to a live event in 2021 while also accepting donations online.
For the in-person day of giving on Dec. 11, KTVB will broadcast live on KTVB Channel 7 at several locations throughout the Treasure Valley and Twin Falls, accepting food and cash donations to help the hungry and homeless in Idaho.
7Cares Idaho Shares is also a virtual fundraiser in 2021 - donations are accepted online from Monday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 11. Donate here.
Non-perishable food and cash donations can be dropped off at the locations below on December 11 between 8 a.m. – Noon:
Boise
- Albertsons - 5100 W. Overland Rd.
- Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Garden City
- Fred Meyer – 5425 W Chinden Blvd.
Meridian
- Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace – 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.
- Albertsons – Cherry & Ten Mile – 3301 W Cherry Lane
Nampa
- Albertsons Greenhurst & 12th Ave. – 2400 12th Ave. Rd.
- Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.
Twin Falls
- Fred Meyer – 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
WATCH ON KTVB
Be sure to tune in to KTVB on Saturday, December 11 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and watch the generosity of our community as KTVB broadcasts live from select Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores.
Share your photos from 7Cares on social media with the hashtag #7cares.
All donations will be split between nine Idaho charities including the Idaho Foodbank, Salvation Army, and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Nearly $1 million and more than 50,000 lbs. of food was donated during the 2020 event. Cash and food provided nearly 2.9 million meals.
Since the campaign’s start in 2008, more than $3 million and 1.7 million pounds of food has been distributed to local non-profits, providing 9.4 million meals to local people in need.
Learn more about the beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares:
DONATE ONLINE: Click here to make a financial donation to 7Cares Idaho Shares through Mightycause.
To learn more about 7Cares Idaho Shares and how you or your organization can participate and be featured on-air during 7Cares Idaho Shares, please contact Traci Liew, KTVB Community Service Director, at 208 321-5717 or tliew@ktvb.com.
The 7Cares fund is a fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.
Donations can be made online directly through Idaho Community Foundation’s website or checks made payable to 7Cares Idaho Shares can be sent to:
Idaho Community Foundation
210 W. State St.
Boise, ID 83702
In 2021, KTVB received the NAB Service to America Award for 7Cares Idaho Shares community safety net campaign. To watch the award presentation, click here.
