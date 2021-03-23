7Cares Idaho Shares raised nearly $1 million in 2020, setting new record

More than 50,000 pounds of food was also donated as part of the two-week event in December.

BOISE, Idaho — 7Cares Idaho Shares set a new record in 2020, bringing in $950,000 in donations.

7Cares Idaho Shares is the annual community safety net campaign organized by KTVB in Boise and KTFT in Twin Falls to provide food, heat and housing for Southwest Idaho's most vulnerable citizens.

"7Cares Idaho Shares highlights what we can do as a community when we come together and showcase Idaho’s generosity and value of helping one another," said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. "This year, a year like no other, that comradery will impact our neighbors more than ever before by providing food for more than a million meals and lifting the spirits of thousands."

The annual event usually takes place on one day in December and includes an in-person donation component. But due to the pandemic, KTVB decided to make the 2020 version of 7Cares Idaho Shares a two-week virtual event.

“We knew the need was great and COVID presented some challenges to holding 7Cares as we have in years past, so as so many things have, we went virtual this year," said KTVB President and General Manager Jessica Hagan. "Our viewers, local businesses and the team at News Channel 7 rallied together to shatter records with their compassion and generosity!”

Beneficiaries of 7Cares Idaho Shares include nine Idaho charities serving hungry families and people experiencing homelessness:

Salvation Army of Ada County

Salvation Army of Nampa

Salvation Army of Caldwell

Salvation Army of Twin Falls

City Light for Women and Children

River of Life Men’s Shelter

Lighthouse Men’s Shelter

Valley Women & Children’s Shelter

The Idaho Foodbank

“Considering all that the community has been through over the past year, no one knew what to expect from the 7Cares Idaho Shares event, but to see giving at this level is truly inspirational," said Reverend Bill Roscoe, CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

Cash and food donations given during the two-week donation drive in December 2020 provided more than 2.8 million meals. Since the campaign’s start in 2008, more than $3 million and 1.7 million pounds of food has been distributed to local nonprofits, providing 9.4 million meals to local people in need.

The 7Cares fund is a fund in the Idaho Community Foundation.