7Cares Coat Drive will help local children and teenagers stay warm

You can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation

BOISE, Idaho — The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation. KTVB, CapEd Credit Union, and Fred Meyer are teaming up to invite the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.

Coat donations can be dropped off now through November 19 at any CapEd Credit Union or Fred Meyer store in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls. In addition to coat donations, financial donations will also be accepted at any CapEd Credit Union.

All donated funds will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

You can also make an online donation to the 7Cares Coat Fund by clicking here.