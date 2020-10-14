7Cares Coat Drive will help keep local children and teenagers warm

You can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation.

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE - The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation. KTVB and CapEd Credit Union are teaming up to encourage the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed through The Salvation Army to needy children and teens.

In addition to coat donations, financial donations will also be accepted at any CapEd Credit Union. Due to COVID-19, used coat donations cannot be accepted.

All donated funds will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

You can also make an online donation to the 7Cares Coat Fund by clicking here.

CapEd Credit Union locations:

Boise:

Thunderbolt Branch: 7450 Thunderbolt Drive

Parkcenter Branch: 500 E. Highland St.

McMillan Branch: 12195 W. McMillan Rd.

Meridian:

Administrative Office: 275 S. Stratford Dr.

South Meridian Member Convenience Center: 1650 S. Meridian Rd.

Linder Member Convenience Center: 4853 N. Linder Rd.

Eagle:

80 E. Riverside Drive

Kuna:

738 E. Avalon St.

Nampa:

Marketplace Branch: 16275 N. Marketplace Blvd.

Southwest Nampa Member Convenience Ctr.: 1023 12th Avenue Road

Twin Falls: