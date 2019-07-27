BOISE, Idaho — With the final days of July quickly approaching, why not take a trip around the world (or at least feel like you've visited other parts of the world) by stopping by these family-friendly events, many of which are centered around

SAN INAZIO BASQUE FESTIVAL

WHEN: Friday, July 26 - Sunday, July 28

WHERE: Basque Block, Downtown Boise

WHAT: For the last 25 years, thousands of people descend on downtown Boise's Basque Block every year at the end of July to honor St. Ignatius of Loyola, the patron saint of the Basques.

Listen to local Basque musicians and dancers, sample Basque foods and watch Basque sporting events.

COST: Free

CANYON COUNTY FAIR

The ferris wheel is a popular ride at the Canyon County Fair.

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28

WHERE: Canyon County Fairgrounds in Caldwell

WHAT: "Find Your Fun" at the Canyon County Fair with

COST: $3 - $30 (price includes admission to nightly concerts)

SAWTOOTH VALLEY GATHERING

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28

WHERE: Stanley Pioneer Park

WHAT: Four days of camping, live music from local and national performers, workshops and vendors in Stanley, Idaho

COST: $30 - $250*

*camping & parking not included

RUN WILD AT ZOO BOISE

Giraffe at Zoo Boise.

WHEN: Saturday, July 27, 8 - 10 a.m.

WHERE: Zoo Boise

WHAT: Bring the kids (ages 2 through 11) to Zoo Boise and let them "run wild!"

There are three different racecourses, each broken up by age and distance.

COST: $25 per person, includes breakfast, after party and admission to the Zoo.

Online registration is only available until Friday, July 26 at 3 p.m.

You can register in person the morning of the event.

*No strollers will be permitted on the run route.

BOISE WHITEWATER PARK PHASE 2

WHERE: Esther Simplot Park

WHAT: Kayakers and surfers in the City of Trees are getting a big boost with the long-awaited opening of the Boise Whitewater Park's Phase Two, which includes a series of three new mechanical waves in the Boise River.

COST: Free

PERUVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL

WHEN: Sunday, July 28, 12 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Heroes Park, Meridian

WHAT: Celebrate Peru's independence day with Peruvian cuisine, live music, dancing, soccer, raffles and more.

COST: Free



