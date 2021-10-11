7Cares Coat Drive will help keep local children and teenagers warm

You can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE - The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help! Donations of NEW coats and monetary donations are needed. KTVB and CapEd Credit Union are teaming up to invite the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.

*Due to COVID-19, used coat donations cannot be accepted.

Coat donations can be dropped off at any CapEd Credit Union branch in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls now through November 5. In addition to coat donations, financial donations will also be accepted at any CapEd Credit Union.

All donated funds will be given to The Salvation Army to purchase coats for children and teenagers.

You can also make an online donation to the 7Cares Coat Fund by clicking here.

CapEd Credit Union locations:

Boise:

Thunderbolt Branch: 7450 Thunderbolt Drive

Parkcenter Branch: 500 E. Highland St.

McMillan Branch: 12195 W. McMillan Rd.

Meridian:

South Meridian Member Convenience Center: 1650 S. Meridian Rd.

Linder Member Convenience Center: 4853 N. Linder Rd.

Eagle:

Eagle Branch: 80 E. Riverside Drive

Kuna:

738 E. Avalon St.

Nampa:

Marketplace Branch: 16275 N. Marketplace Blvd.

Southwest Nampa Member Convenience Ctr.: 1023 12th Avenue Road

Twin Falls: