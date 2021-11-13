Thousands of volunteers gather for 36th annual Rake Up Boise

More than 300 teams made up more than 2,500 volunteers grabbed their rakes and helped clean up 700 hundred yards.

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of volunteers gathered around the leaf-covered areas of Boise on Saturday for Neighbor Works Boise's 36th annual event Rake Up Boise.

More than 300 teams made up more than 2,500 volunteers grabbed their rakes and helped clean up 700 hundred yards. One team was from the Horizon Credit Union and said helping others is one of their mottos.

"It makes us feel really good to show that if we're able to help anybody who can't help themselves it just makes us feel better that we're helping other people," said Matthew Colmar, the branch manager for Emerald Horizon Credit Union. "So that's part of the credit union philosophy is people helping people. And so that's the big reason why we do it."

The KTVB team was part of the fun as well. Our crew and their families helped rake up a 90-year-old couple's yard.

Whether you participated in Rake Up Boise or not, you can still donate on NeighborWorks Boise's website.

