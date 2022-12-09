20th Annual Indian Creek Festival showcases Downtown Caldwell

The 20th Annual Indian Creek Festival kicks off Friday, September 16 in downtown Caldwell and runs through Saturday, September 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.

The two-day festival is packed full of fun events including a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, live music on the plaza, and a cardboard kayak race (built exclusively with cardboard and duct tape).

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 16

5:00 to 7:00 PM — Car Cruise registration

6:00 to 9:00 PM — Oldies on the Plaza

7:00 to 9:00 PM — Car Cruise around Downtown Caldwell

SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 17

6:00 AM — Car Show Registration Begins

7:00 AM to 10:00 AM — Fireman’s Breakfast on Indian Creek Plaza

7:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Car Show

7:00 AM to 1:00 PM – Early Day Gas Engine & Tractors on display

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Chalk The Block

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM — Indian Creek Fest Market

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM — Music Theatre of Idaho “The SpongeBob Musical”

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM – Tug of War Check In

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Tug of War Competition

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM – 4-H Kiddie Corner on the Plaza

12:45 PM — Car Show Awards

1:00 to 1:30 PM — Caldwell Band Performance

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Marching Band Performance Down the Street

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Kayak Registration/Check In

2:00 to 3:30 PM — Kayak Races

3:30 PM – Kayak & Chalk Winners Announced