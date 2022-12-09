20th Annual Indian Creek Festival showcases Downtown Caldwell

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.
The two-day festival is packed full of fun events including a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, live music on the plaza, and a cardboard kayak race (built exclusively with cardboard and duct tape).
FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 16
5:00 to 7:00 PM — Car Cruise registration
6:00 to 9:00 PM — Oldies on the Plaza
7:00 to 9:00 PM — Car Cruise around Downtown Caldwell
SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 17
6:00 AM — Car Show Registration Begins
7:00 AM to 10:00 AM — Fireman’s Breakfast on Indian Creek Plaza
7:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Car Show
7:00 AM to 1:00 PM – Early Day Gas Engine & Tractors on display
9:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Chalk The Block
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM — Indian Creek Fest Market
10:00 AM to 11:00 AM — Music Theatre of Idaho “The SpongeBob Musical”
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM – Tug of War Check In
11:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Tug of War Competition
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM – 4-H Kiddie Corner on the Plaza
12:45 PM — Car Show Awards
1:00 to 1:30 PM — Caldwell Band Performance
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Marching Band Performance Down the Street
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Kayak Registration/Check In
2:00 to 3:30 PM — Kayak Races
3:30 PM – Kayak & Chalk Winners Announced
4:00 PM – Dirt Road Dancing 2C Stomp Comp