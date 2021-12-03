St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Win a home or a Ford F-150 truck

The 2021 Dream Home is located in Meridian's Calistoga Community and is valued at $625,000.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale April 14 and they're expected to sell out quickly.

Last year's Dream Home tickets sold out in just four hours, smashing the previous record of four days set in 2019.

This year, only 17,777 tickets will be sold.

For $100, participants have a chance to win this year's Dream Home in Meridian valued at $624,900. But the home isn't the only great prize up for grabs this year. For the third consecutive year, you could win a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores.

The truck is one of several prizes that will be raffled off to St. Jude ticket holders on May 23. To be eligible for the truck giveaway, you'll need to purchase your ticket by Friday, April 23 to be entered in the Early Bird Prize drawing.

Of course, the grand prize is the 2021 Dream Home, a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in South Meridian's Calistoga Community.

The single-level, 2,422 square-foot home features a yoga studio with a built-in wellness bar, a primary bedroom suite with a "spa experience" bathroom, Tranquility by Trane healthy air system, a full guest wing with en suite bath and sitting area, and an outdoor water feature.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Berkeley Building Company has constructed the St. Jude Dream Home.

All proceeds from Dream Home ticket sales will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a nonprofit that works to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no cost to the families of children who are being treated there.

The past 15 St. Jude Dream Home campaigns in the Boise area, combined, have raised more than $12 million.

While the home is the grand prize, there are two other great prizes available as well:

Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Wednesday, April 14 are eligible to win four Boise State University Club Seat tickets to a 2021 football game.

Tickets go on sale starting at 5 a.m. Mountain Time on April 14, 2021. They can be purchased online at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-537-8939.