Great Dolphin Dunk raises $41,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County in record-breaking year

The annual Great Dolphin Dunk has raised nearly $1 million in the past 21 years.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The 2021 Great Dolphin Dunk event raised a record-breaking $41,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County on Sunday. The event took place at Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian.

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,000 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer.

Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County dropped 10,000 toy dolphins into the Endless River at Roaring Springs. With the support of the community, donors and the staff at Roaring Springs, the event substantially exceeded its $30,000 fundraising goal and raised $41,000.

In 21 years the fundraiser has been held, nearly $1 million has been raised in cash and in-kind donations for the 11 Boys & Girls Clubs in Ada County.

Boys & Girls Club members sold toy dolphins for $3 each to support their club. They earned one free ticket to Roaring Springs for every 25 dolphins they sold.

Those who adopted dolphins from club members had the opportunity to win several prizes if their dolphin crossed the finish line first during the Great Dolphin Dunk.

This year's Great Dolphin Dunk winners are:

1st place : Cesar Cruz of Ontario, Ore. Prize : Four Roaring Springs 2021/2022 season passes

: Cesar Cruz of Ontario, Ore. 2nd place : Amber Sears of Boise Prize : $500 cash donated by Bent Nail Inspections

: Amber Sears of Boise 3rd place: Christina Jerge of Meridian Prize : $250 cash donated by Western Heating & Air

Christina Jerge of Meridian 4th place: Jennifer Zavala of Meridian Prize: One year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company

Jennifer Zavala of Meridian

Great Dolphin Dunk 2021 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3