BOISE, Idaho — Thousands gathered Saturday at the Albertsons headquarters for the Boise Race for the Cure.

The 2019 race marked the 21st year for the event, which raises millions for breast cancer research and treatment programs.

PHOTOS: 2019 Boise Race for the Cure Thousands turned out for the 2019 Boise Race for the Cure on Saturday, May 11.

Three-quarters of the funds raised are spent locally for breast health services including mammograms, diagnostics, patient assistance and education programs for uninsured or underinsured Idaho and Montana residents.

The event also gave participants the opportunity to remember friends and loved ones lost to breast cancer, as well as celebrate survivors.

