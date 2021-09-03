19th Annual Indian Creek Festival showcases Downtown Caldwell

The weekend festival takes place September 17-18

BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Festival celebrates community, life, downtown Caldwell, and the daylighting of Indian Creek, a creek and park that runs through downtown Caldwell.

The three-day festival is packed full of fun events including a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace and a cardboard kayak race (built exclusively with cardboard and duct tape).

This year’s theme is “We Are Family.” Contest participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their dog costume, chalk art, and cardboard kayak.

TENTATIVE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 17

5:00 to 6:00 PM — Treasure Valley Community College dedication to Mayor Garrett Nancolas

5:00 to 7:00 PM — Car Cruise Registration at TVCC Parking Lot

6:00 to 9:00 PM — Oldies on the Plaza with Smooth Avenue followed by JR & The Stingrays

7:00 to 9:00 PM — Car Cruise around Downtown Caldwell

SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 18

6:00 AM — Car Show Registration Begins

7:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Car Show & Shine

7:00 AM to 10:00 AM — Fireman’s Breakfast on Indian Creek Plaza

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Bike Rodeo at TVCC Parking Lot

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM — Chalk The Block with Caldwell Fine Arts

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM — Marketplace & Food Court Open at TVCC Parking Lot

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM — Tomato Taste Off & 4-H Kiddie Corner

1:00 PM — Car Show Award Ceremony

1:30 to 2:00 PM — Caldwell High School Marching Band

2:00 to 3:00 PM — Kayak Races