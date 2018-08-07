BOISE - A horrific mass stabbing and the death of little girl shocked our community.

As those impacted start to heal, today hundreds gathered to honor 3-year-old Ruya Kadir's life through prayer, reflection and sharing memories.

A week ago, family and friends were celebrating Ruya's third birthday at a Boise apartment complex when the mass stabbing happened. And today our community gathered together to mourn and celebrate her life and show support for the little girl's family.

PREVIOUS: 3-year-old girl dies after stabbing rampage at Boise apartments

“Everybody has seen the picture to my right, not just in this room, but across the nation and across the world, it's a picture which has touched the hearts of each of us," said Boise Police Chief Bill Bones. You see a little girl full of joy, full of happiness, and maybe just a little bit of mischievousness.”

Hundreds gathered at the Boise Centre to honor Ruya’s life. The little girl died Monday, two days after a mass stabbing at an apartment complex where her birthday party was happening.

The memorial service started with a reading from the Quran, followed by reflections.

“This life is the shortest journey in a human being’s life, and whenever this ends an eternal life starts and this is where Ruya’s soul is now,” said Dr. Ahmed Abdelnaby, who spoke during the service.

And remembering Ruya.

“A little girl who has become tied to the hearts of so many who were never blessed to meet her,” Bones said.

MORE: Boise Fire plants memorial garden for little girl killed in mass stabbing

Describing her as a little girl who loved roses, daisies and Disney princesses. She loved pink and purple so organizers encouraged people to wear those colors to the service to honor her.

“She was fun to be around and her smile will never fade from our memory,” Abdelnaby said.

A family friend shared thoughts and memories on her parent’s behalf.

“She was my everything, she was my world, and if no one stopped me I could talk forever about my Ruya,” said Megan Frances Schwab, a family representative.

In addition to honoring Ruya, the service was also to show her family support.

“We are here to tell you that we are here with you,” said officiant Emad Awadallah.

“I cannot pretend to know your pain," said Boise City Council President Lauren McLean. "But as a mother I can feel that deep desire that you must have to hold your daughter, to touch her one last time, and because of that I want to wrap my arms around you.”

“The real reason I’m here is because my heart breaks with that community and with the family of that special little girl and all those that are impacted by this tragedy, but I’m proud that we can embrace in each other,” said Cherie Buckner-Webb.

The memorial service was open to the public. The family did have a private ceremony and service earlier in the day.

