MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho student-athlete Collin Sather passed away during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

The 19-year-old redshirt freshman wide receiver was diagnosed with advanced renal cancer last month, the university said in a press release. He began experiencing stomach pains on Jan. 17 and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 21. Despite several weeks of dialysis and chemotherapy, the cancer spread to his lungs and neck.

A Spokane native, Sather graduated from West Valley High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

“Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate,” said University of Idaho head coach Paul Petrino.

Sather turned 19 on Sunday, surrounded by many of his family, friends, coaches and teammates.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help Sather and his family during their fight. About $10,000 was raised on Sather's birthday and support continues to pour in.

“On behalf of the Vandal Family, our deepest condolences go out to Collin’s family and loved ones,” said Interim Director of Athletics Pete Isakson.

The University of Idaho has counseling and support services available for all students, faculty and staff, according to the press release. Anybody impacted by Collin’s loss and needing assistance during this time is encouraged to contact the Counseling and Testing Center at 208-885-6716.