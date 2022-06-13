Coeur d’Alene police investigating performance during Pride in the Park event

Police are looking into reports that a dancer's private parts may have been exposed during one of the performances at Pride in the Park in Coeur d'Alene.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is investigating one of the performances during this weekend’s Pride in the Park event.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said the investigation is related to a performance where a dancer’s genitals may have been exposed. It is not clear if the reported exposure was accidental or not. KCSO said the Coeur d’Alene Police Department has now initiated an investigation.

Coeur d'Alene Police said several people called to complain after seeing a video of a person who was on stage. Police said none of the complaints were from victims who witnessed the incident.

Police said they have made contact with the person on stage. Detectives plan to complete their investigation Monday afternoon and forward the case to the Coeur d'Alene City Prosecutor's Office for review.

At this point, it is not clear what the investigation has found, if the incident happened as reported, or if it was an accident.

Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it was the largest Pride event that north Idaho had ever seen.

Along with the hundreds of people there to celebrate Pride, several groups came to protest. KREM 2 spotted dozens of people carrying guns. The protestors stayed on the perimeter of the park.

There were also a lot of police officers and sheriff’s deputies in the park and along I-90. A lot of people said they were thankful for all the security measures in place.

Not far from the park, police arrested 31 people with ties to a hate group. Police found the men hiding inside a U-haul truck, after someone spotted them loading up and called to report what "looked like a little army."