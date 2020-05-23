Coeur d'Alene Tribe reports five coronavirus cases on reservation

The Panhandle Health District has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus is a female under the age of 18 in Benewah County.

BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced on Monday that five people who live on the reservation in northwestern Idaho have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The tribe reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday in a child with mild symptoms who is isolating at home with her family. Contact tracing began in coordination with Panhandle Health District.

The four new community members who tested positive are a woman in her 20s, another woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s, and another man in his 30s, according to the tribe. Health officials have told those who tested positive to self-quarantine at home.

Health officials confirmed one other positive case of coronavirus in Benewah County over the weekend, but the person said they do not live on the reservation.

Marimn Health Medical Center is available for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test. You can call the nursing line at 208-686-8213 or email your questions to covid19questions@marimnhealth.org.

There are at least 71 more COVID-19 cases in the Idaho Panhandle, with 66 in Kootenai county, four in Bonner County, and one in Benewah County.

“Our call center is available Monday through Friday to take questions or concerns for our community,” said Lora Whalen, Panhandle Health District Director. “We continue to urge everyone to continue practicing the staged guidelines in Governor Little's reopening plan.”

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from those that are mild to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

This list is not all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.