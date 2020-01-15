COOS BAY, Ore. — A local fire department has rescued three fishermen from inside a capsized fishing vessel near Coos Bay, the Coast Guard said.

The fishermen are okay but cold.

A routine training flight spotted the boat Tuesday evening and reported it to the Sector North Bend Command Center, officials said.

Air and boat crews from the Coast Guard were sent to find the three men on board.

The Coast Guard said the fishing vessel that capsized was a 38-ft Pacific Miner. The vessel reportedly also had 300 crabs on board.

The Basin Tackle Company livestreamed the rescue on their Facebook page.

