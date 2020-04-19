Monroe police did not find the child on their first search but closed the door to the bedroom where the fire started, slowing the spread to the rest of the house.

Snohomish County fire officials praised the quick-thinking of Monroe police officers in their stopping the spread of a house fire where a child was still trapped inside.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 responded to a house fire just after 11 a.m. on Sunday at 154th Street SE in Monroe. Monroe police were the first to arrive on the scene and were informed that there was a child still inside the house.

The officers did a brief search of the home and did not find the child, but they closed the door to a bedroom where the fire started, slowing the spread to other parts of the house.

Medic 31 then arrived on the scene, assisting with the search. They found the child in an adjacent bedroom, hiding in a closed toy trunk at the end of the bed. Medic 31 grabbed the girl and quickly got her out of the house.

She was evaluated by medics and did not need to go to a hospital. First responders were not injured in the fire.

“Due to the quick thinking of the Police Officers by closing the bedroom door, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and extinguish the flames,” Snohomish County Fire District 7 said in a release.