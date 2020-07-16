9-year-old girl killed by falling tree at Hayden Lake

The child was fishing from a dock at Hayden Lake when a 60-foot tree fell and struck her, authorities said.

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — A 9-year-old girl died from her injuries on Wednesday when a tree fell on her at Hayden Lake.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a trauma report at about 4:15 p.m. near the English Point Trailhead. Authorities on scene learned that the girl was fishing from a dock when a 60-foot tree fell and struck her.

Medical personnel and law enforcement began treating the child's injuries before she was taken to Kootenai Health via Life Flight. The child later died as a result of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.