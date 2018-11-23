VALLEY COUNTY -- A Cascade man is facing charges after investigators say he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Nov. 2 after deputies were called to the Arrowhead RV Park.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Danial James (DJ) Bixler and a 17-year-old. Bixler had been stabbed, deputies say, but the sheriff's office has not released whether he was injured by the girl or someone else.

Deputies interviewed the teen, who told them Bixler had sexually assaulted her.

Bixler was taken to Cascade Medical Center for treatment, then booked into the Valley County Jail on a felony sexual battery charge.

Weeks later, on Nov. 16, detectives received a second report of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old girl. Investigators interviewed the girl and her parents, and Bixler was ultimately charged with misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and battery.

Bixler's bond is currently set at $1 million, and the investigation is ongoing

The Valley County Sheriff's Office warned that the suspect may have additional victims.

“With a second victim coming forward, we are concerned we may have other young girls who have been victimized as well," Capt. Jason Speer said in a release. "We ask for any persons who believe they are the victim of a sexual battery, or any crime by Danial James (DJ) Bixler to come forward. Regardless of age, we want to know of any victims. It is very concerning we have 2 juvenile females at this point. Please contact the Valley County Sheriff’s Office to report these offenses.”

