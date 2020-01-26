×
Kobe Bryant reported dead after helicopter crash leaves no survivors Southern California

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, five people were killed.
Credit: AP
Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant listens to a question as he meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kobe Bryant was promoting the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp he created with writer Wesley King. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CALABASAS, Calif. — Fire officials say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Southern California. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, five people were killed. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Kobe Bryant died in the crash. This includes reports from ABC7 and ESPN. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas. Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials didn't immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. However, in a press conference with with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, officials said there were no survivors. 

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

