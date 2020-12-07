Carlos Lazo and his two sons are Cuban Americans and they are hoping to convince the president to lift economic sanctions against Cuba.

SEATTLE — A Bothell teacher and his family are biking all the way from Seattle to Washington D.C. to get the attention of President Donald Trump.

Carlos Lazo and his two sons are Cuban Americans and they are hoping to convince the president to lift economic sanctions against Cuba.

Lazo said, so far, efforts to get the attention of the White House have been met with silence.

"We made a petition that was signed by around 20,000 people asking President Trump to lift some sanctions and allow Cuba to buy food, medications, access to certain things especially within the pandemic," Lazo said.

He expects the trip will take 4 to 5 weeks. Lazo and his family plan to visit multiple cities as they ride more than 3,000 miles, speaking with people from all walks of life along the way.

"[To} educate some communities, talk to Americans from all backgrounds, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, different [people] and talk about the need of engagement and love between our two countries," said Lazo.

He said meetings with members of Congress in several states are already set. He's hoping to make a physical sacrifice during the long trip to bring his country of origin and the country he lives in together.