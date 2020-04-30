Bonner County Sheriff files motion for judgement in festival gun ban case

The motion is in a lawsuit involving the City of Sandpoint banning guns at a festival held in the city's War Memorial Field.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler announced that the sheriff's office has filed a motion for summary judgement in its suit against the City of Sandpoint for banning guns at a local festival.

According to a release, Wheeler said the office's legal team filed the motion because "the matter needs to be settle by the court prior to the festival being held, and it is my job as Sheriff to preserve and protect the rights of the public and enforce the law county-wide."

The BCSO filed a lawsuit against the City of Sandpoint last September after the city banned guns at its Festival at Sandpoint, which is held at the public War Memorial Field.

Wheeler argues that the decision violates Idaho law.

In response to the lawsuit, city leaders have previously maintained that they lease the lakeside property to festival organizers and don't impose a ban of their own.