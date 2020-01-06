Volunteers pick up trash along the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of people scoured the Boise River on Saturday picking up trash, which is part of a long-standing tradition.
The Boise River Enhancement Network, a group of scientists, engineers and volunteers do this every year to keep the Boise River clean and looking beautiful.
Rachelle Hesseltine was there picking up garbage with her daughter.
"I'm so glad I volunteer doing this, it's so rewarding and it's a great way to raise your daughter. She is already picking up trash, putting it in her cart, she sees what mommy does, it's a great way to raise your kids," said Hesseltine.
The Boise River Enhancement Network chooses this weekend to pick up trash every year to clean up after the Memorial Day weekend.