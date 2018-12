BOISE — The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing woman, who was last seen on Nov. 26.

"Shanna" was staying at local motels and shelters, but people closest to her have not seen or heard from her since then.

She is 5 feet 4 inches, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Boise Police encourage anyone with any information about Shanna's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or police dispatch at 208-377-6790.

