SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bumble Bee, a deaf and blind dog that lives with a family in Spokane Valley, won the Puppy Bowl MVP award on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Animal Planet, who organizes the annual dog championship game, Bumble Bee is the first special needs dog to be named MVP.

The Puppy Bowl aired at noon on Sunday before Super Bowl 53 kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

Bumble Bee is a deaf and blind Australian Shepard mix that was trained at Hauser Lakes' Double J Dog Ranch. After she completed training, a family from Spokane Valley adopted her. The family said the dog is thriving.