Benewah County confirms its first COVID-19 case

BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a female under the age of 18 in Benewah county. The individual has been contacted and advised to self-isolate. The Panhandle area has a total of 71 COVID-19 cases. There are 66 in Kootenai county, 4 in Bonner county, and 1 in Benewah county.

PHD epidemiologists will conduct contact tracing and close contacts will be contacted if they are potentially at risk. Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

“Our call center is available Monday through Friday to take questions or concerns for our community,” said Lora Whalen, PHD Director. “We continue to urge everyone to continue practicing the staged guidelines in Governor Littles reopening plan.”

PHD said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and are working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the further spread of this virus. The Panhandle area covers the 5 northern counties, Kootenai, Bonner, Benewah, Boundary, and Shoshone.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

This list is not all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.