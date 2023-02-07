Police arrest 18-year-old for Baltimore block party mass shooting

Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, faces seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and several other related charges.

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly mass shooting at a Baltimore block party on July 2. Baltimore Police believe there were at least two shooters at the event, at which two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including teenagers.

Authorities announced the arrest of Tristan Brian Jackson on Thursday. Detectives transported Jackson to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, seven counts of attempted first degree murder, and 41 other related charges.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into the critical incident that occurred on July 2, 2023, in Brooklyn Homes. While this investigation is still ongoing, I applaud the work of all the BPD members, the Homicide Detectives, our law enforcement partners and our community collaborators who will not rest until they see justice served,” said Acting Commissioner Richard Worley. “While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community.”

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District, about six miles south of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting during a neighborhood block party.

An 18-year-old woman, Aaliya Gonzales, was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old man, Kylis Fagbemi, died later at a local hospital. In total, 30 people where shot, 20 of whom were 18 years old or younger.