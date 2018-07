Incredible video shows an avalanche across from the Cascade Pass Trail.

Jack Carr was hiking about an hour from Marblemount, Washington, when he saw snow and mud crashing down the hillside.

He caught a portion of the avalanche on camera and tweeted the video out Thursday.

It's not clear what triggered the avalanche or if anyone got hurt.

Caught the tail end of a massive avalanche today across from Cascade trail - the initial rumble was incredible! @ScottSKOMO @NWSSeattle pic.twitter.com/EC68tUI11u — Jack Carr (@Dwgfan20) July 5, 2018

