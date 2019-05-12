EDMONDS, Wash. — Actress and Edmonds native Anna Faris tweeted how thankful she was for the North Tahoe Fire Department after an alarming event over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Faris was in Lake Tahoe with 12 family members. Her father Jack Faris told KING 5 on Wednesday that the group began to feel sick.

“Many of us thought we had some kind of altitude symptoms, severe headaches, loss of energy, trouble breathing in some cases and ultimately, we discovered that we had been subjected to carbon monoxide,” said Jack Faris.

Two people, including Jack, went to the hospital and nine others were treated.

North Tahoe Fire said the rental’s carbon monoxide levels were roughly six-times higher than the maximum recommendation of 9 parts-per-million. The department also said the home didn’t have a carbon monoxide detector.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas, which can be deadly if not detected.

North Tahoe Fire said this could have turned into a tragedy if Faris hadn't first visited the hospital to be checked out.

Faris said he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt, and like his daughter, he’s grateful for the first responders.

“Even though this was not the Thanksgiving that we planned, we have good reason to say thanks,” said Faris.

In Washington, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said state law requires carbon monoxide to be installed in new residences. However, roughly half of U.S. states require landlords to provide and maintain carbon monoxide detectors.

The fire authority said whether a detector is required or not, if you have a fuel-fired heat source or appliance, you should have a detector.

“Be sure you know that ways carbon monoxide can get to you. And take steps to make sure it doesn’t happen. Again, we’re just thankful and frankly lucky to be alive,” said Faris.