The missing child was found safe. Her biological mother, who does not have custody, was arrested.

A 3-year-old from Yakima who was believed to be with her non-custodial mother was found safe and is with Child Protective Services, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

The girl's mother, who had a warrant out for 1st degree custodial interference, was arrested, along with "other people," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it expects more arrests as the investigation continues.

An endangered missing person alert was issued Friday for the girl, who was last seen around Feb. 1.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office believes she was with her biological mother, who does not have legal custody of the girl. The sheriff's office said the "mother is a known drug user and believed to be homeless."

There was an order to remove the girl from her mother.