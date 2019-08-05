A student at STEM School Highlands Ranch credited with helping to take down one of two shooters who opened fire at the school on Tuesday afternoon is an aspiring Marine.

Brendan Bialy, a current poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program (DEP), helped subdue a gunman, according to multiple sources.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the United States Marine Corps said in a statement. “His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates.”

Brendan Bialy helped tackle one of the shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

Attorney Mark L Bryant told 9NEWS on behalf of the Bialy family they are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community.

“We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.”

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman identified Kendrick Ray Castillo, 18, as the student who was killed in the shooting. Eight others were injured and taken to the hospital. Five victims have since been released, and three patients remain in the hospital as of Wednesday.

Nui Giasolli, a student at the school, said on the 'Today' Show Wednesday morning that Castillo died a hero after lunging at the gunman. Giasolli also credits Bialy for jumping into action and rushing the gunman that walked into her 9th period class on Tuesday afternoon.

"To be some of the kids that were brave enough to bring him down so that all of us could escape and all of us could be reunited with our families," Nui Giasolli, said on 'Today'. "They were very heroic. I can't thank them enough."

Two suspects, 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a female juvenile, are in custody following the shooting. Erickson is facing 30 counts in relation to the shooting and is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We are going to hear about very heroic things that have taken place at the school," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday morning. "We do know that there was at least one we can verify, that a student encountered the suspects. I suspect that as the detectives get further interviews we are going to get much more heroic things."

Bialy joined the DEP in July 2018 and is scheduled to ship to recruit training this summer.

