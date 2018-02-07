Boise children among 9 victims in mass stabbing at State Street apartments A memorial now stands near a Boise apartment complex where nine people, including six children, were stabbed Saturday night. 01 / 27 A memorial now stands near a Boise apartment complex where nine people, including six children, were stabbed Saturday night. 01 / 27

As Boise emergency officials responded to Saturday’s mass stabbing, the magnitude of the incident left some emotional as they called for backup.

In the audio 911 dispatch logs (listen in the above video), an emergency responder’s voice shakes as he helps victims at the rampage scene.

MORE: 3-year-old girl dies after stabbing rampage at Boise apartments

One of the nine mass stabbing victims, a 3-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday before the violence unfolded, died from her injuries on Monday morning.

The stabbing suspect, 30-year-old Timmy Earl Kinner, was charged with first-degree murder Monday, along with nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

More Boise mass stabbing coverage:

Child dies two days after Boise mass stabbing, suspect charged with murder

Young witness to Boise mass stabbing: 'We saw a killer, we didn't want to get stabbed'

Boise mass stabbing victims' family describe brutal attack: 'I don't trust anymore'

© 2018 KTVB