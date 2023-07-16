The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision happened just after 11:15 a.m. near Alexander Avenue.

TACOMA, Wash. — Six people were killed and three others were critically injured in a collision on state Route 509 in Tacoma Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said "I am extremely saddened to announce that as a result of this collision, 5 people have been pronounced deceased. 4 additional persons are in critical condition" in a tweet. Dattilo tweeted hours later that a sixth person died.

A gray Kia Forte hatchback traveling eastbound on Alexander Avenue and a BMW SUV traveling northbound on SR 509 collided, resulting in at least one of the cars catching on fire.

Troopers responding to the crash say six people in the Kia died. Another passenger in that car is currently in critical condition.

The two passengers in the BMW were injured but are expected to be ok.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the collision.

SR 509 and Alexander Avenue were closed for several hours after the crash on Sunday. Both roadways reopened around 5:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.