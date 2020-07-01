KELLOGG, Idaho — Four people have been recovered from an avalanche area on Silver Mountain, authorities said.

The sheriff's office was unable to confirm the conditions of those found.

Silver Mountain said an avalanche occurred in the Wardner Peak area at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

Silver Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the area and immediately began searching for guests. Their efforts initially located three guests but the sheriff's office later told KREM's Taylor Viydo that four people were found.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that they received a report of what could be up to three separate avalanches on the mountain just after 11 a.m.

Silver Mountain has not confirmed whether there are multiple avalanches.

Emergency responders coordinated the rescue effort with Silver Mountain, the sheriff's office said.

KREM's Taylor Viydo said the Silver Mountain gondola appears to be running as normal from the base of the resort. Skiers are also walking around in the area.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued an Avalanche Warning for backcountry areas of North Idaho on Tuesday.

RELATED: Avalanche danger is high in North Idaho mountains on Tuesday

Recent snowfall combined with wind will result in widespread avalanche conditions, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. Unstable conditions will be most prevalent in the backcountry.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint says there are heightened avalanche conditions below the treeline, and very dangerous conditions near or above the treeline.

Two feet of snow is already on the ground in some mountain regions above 4,500 feet.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Meet Murphy, Schweitzer Mountain’s avalanche dog in-training