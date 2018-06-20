MOUNTAIN HOME - Three airmen stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base died in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 late Saturday night, the base confirmed on Wednesday.

The airmen were identified as Senior Airman Carlos V. Johnson, Senior Airman Lawrence P. Manlapit III and Senior Airman Karlie A. Westall.

"I am devastated by the loss of our Airmen," said Col. Joe Kunkel, 366th Fighter Wing commander, in a statement. "The upcoming weeks will be tough on all of us, but I know the Gunfighter family will pull together to support each other as well as the family and friends impacted by this tragic event."

Saturday's crash, which happened near the Cloverdale overpass on I-84, killed four people. The fourth victim has still not been identified.

Idaho State Police say a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down near the Cloverdale overpass due to construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind.

Four other vehicles were also involved the chain-reaction crash, which caused at least one vehicle to catch fire.

The fire caused damage to the Cloverdale overpass, which remains closed indefinitely, until repairs can be made.

