TREASURE VALLEY — SPECTATOR INFORMATION

No outside food or drinks are permitted

No artificial noisemakers

TICKETS

Tournament Pass: $25 or $20*

General Session 1: $15 or $12*

Championship sessions 2 & 3: $8 or $6*

*Discount Tickets available for:

* Senior Citizens

* Students in grades 7-12 with an activity card

* Students in grades 1-6

* Children under 6 admitted free

* Tickets available online

Programs will be available for $5 in the gym foyer, along with State Volleyball apparel.

5A BRACKETS

at Ridgevue High School

PARKING

Friday, October 26

Madison (12-2) vs. Boise (5-9) - 9 a.m.

Lake City (14-0) vs. Rocky Mountain (14-4) - 9 a.m.

Skyview (12-0) vs. Coeur d'Alene (7-4) - 11 a.m.

Timberline (20-5) vs. Rigby (2-5) - 11 a.m.

4A BRACKETS

at Rocky Mountain High School

PARKING: Spectators can park on the north side of the gym

Friday, October 26

Century (13-0) vs. Columbia (10-7) - 9 a.m.

Bonneville (14-0) vs. Twin Falls (13-1) - 9 a.m.

Sandpoint (3-4) vs. Kuna (12-3) - 11 a.m.

Middleton (16-0) vs. Burley (14-3) - 11 a.m.

3A BRACKETS

at Mountain View High School

PARKING: Spectators can park on the east, southeast and west parking lots

Friday, October 26

Timberlake (12-2) vs. Gooding (12-1) - 9 a.m.

Sugar-Salem (8-3) vs. Parma (8-1) - 9 a.m.

Filer (9-1) vs. Homedale (11-5) - 11 a.m.

Snake River (10-2) vs. Kellogg (5-6) - 11 a.m.

2A BRACKETS

at Capital High School

PARKING: Spectators can park on the east side of the school

Friday, October 26

Nampa Christian (10-2) vs. Malad (13-0) - 9 a.m.

Orofino (4-3) vs. Cole Valley Christian (10-3) - 9 a.m.

Declo (2-8) vs. West Jefferson (7-4) - 11 a.m.

Firth (10-4) vs. Soda Springs (10-2) - 11 a.m.

1ADI BRACKETS

at Skyview High School

PARKING

Friday, October 26

Ambrose (6-0) vs. Prarie - 9 a.m.

Troy vs. Notus (10-6) - 9 a.m.

Shoshone (12-5) vs. Compass Charter (9-6) - 11 a.m.

Grace (8-7) vs. Genesee (9-4) - 11 a.m.

1ADII BRACKETS

at Borah High School

Doors open at 8 a.m.

PARKING: In both parking lots in front of the school

Friday, October 26

Rockland vs. Salmon River (4-4) - 9 a.m.

Clark Fork vs. Lighthouse Christian (11-3) - 9 a.m.

Carey (14-2) vs. Horseshoe Bend (15-0) - 11 a.m.

Logos (9-4) vs. Watersprings (8-3) - 11 a.m.

