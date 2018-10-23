TREASURE VALLEY — SPECTATOR INFORMATION
No outside food or drinks are permitted
No artificial noisemakers
TICKETS
Tournament Pass: $25 or $20*
General Session 1: $15 or $12*
Championship sessions 2 & 3: $8 or $6*
*Discount Tickets available for:
* Senior Citizens
* Students in grades 7-12 with an activity card
* Students in grades 1-6
* Children under 6 admitted free
Programs will be available for $5 in the gym foyer, along with State Volleyball apparel.
at Ridgevue High School
Friday, October 26
Madison (12-2) vs. Boise (5-9) - 9 a.m.
Lake City (14-0) vs. Rocky Mountain (14-4) - 9 a.m.
Skyview (12-0) vs. Coeur d'Alene (7-4) - 11 a.m.
Timberline (20-5) vs. Rigby (2-5) - 11 a.m.
at Rocky Mountain High School
PARKING: Spectators can park on the north side of the gym
Friday, October 26
Century (13-0) vs. Columbia (10-7) - 9 a.m.
Bonneville (14-0) vs. Twin Falls (13-1) - 9 a.m.
Sandpoint (3-4) vs. Kuna (12-3) - 11 a.m.
Middleton (16-0) vs. Burley (14-3) - 11 a.m.
at Mountain View High School
PARKING: Spectators can park on the east, southeast and west parking lots
Friday, October 26
Timberlake (12-2) vs. Gooding (12-1) - 9 a.m.
Sugar-Salem (8-3) vs. Parma (8-1) - 9 a.m.
Filer (9-1) vs. Homedale (11-5) - 11 a.m.
Snake River (10-2) vs. Kellogg (5-6) - 11 a.m.
at Capital High School
PARKING: Spectators can park on the east side of the school
Friday, October 26
Nampa Christian (10-2) vs. Malad (13-0) - 9 a.m.
Orofino (4-3) vs. Cole Valley Christian (10-3) - 9 a.m.
Declo (2-8) vs. West Jefferson (7-4) - 11 a.m.
Firth (10-4) vs. Soda Springs (10-2) - 11 a.m.
at Skyview High School
PARKING
Friday, October 26
Ambrose (6-0) vs. Prarie - 9 a.m.
Troy vs. Notus (10-6) - 9 a.m.
Shoshone (12-5) vs. Compass Charter (9-6) - 11 a.m.
Grace (8-7) vs. Genesee (9-4) - 11 a.m.
at Borah High School
Doors open at 8 a.m.
PARKING: In both parking lots in front of the school
Friday, October 26
Rockland vs. Salmon River (4-4) - 9 a.m.
Clark Fork vs. Lighthouse Christian (11-3) - 9 a.m.
Carey (14-2) vs. Horseshoe Bend (15-0) - 11 a.m.
Logos (9-4) vs. Watersprings (8-3) - 11 a.m.