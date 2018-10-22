SOUTHERN IDAHO — Lists will be updated as they are made available. Coaches/Athletic Directors, please send full lists to ktvbhss@ktvb.com. Lists from players and parents will not be accepted.
5A Southern Idaho Conference (Girls)
TBA
RELATED: 2018 State soccer brackets
5A Southern Idaho Conference (Boys)
TBA
4A Southern Idaho Conference (Girls)
Player of the Year: Lauren Elwer (Bishop Kelly)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Frank Sanchez (Vallivue) & Eric Garza (Caldwell)
FIRST TEAM
Kaydence Moore (Caldwell), Evelyn Elwer (Bishop Kelly), Hailey Hockett (Columbia), Isabella Visonhaler (Bishop Kelly), Hilda Briceno (Caldwell), Peyton Dion (Columbia), Alexis Pond (Bishop Kelly), Grace Elwer (Bishop Kelly), Goldie Mumford (Emmett), Elizabeth Gonzalez (Vallivue), Kaylee Fone (Columbia), Sydney Cromwell (Bishop Kelly)
RELATED: 2019 Treasure Valley College Commitments
SECOND TEAM
Maddison Oswald (Nampa), Alexis Haws (Kuna), Kate Wilson (Middleton), Renae Sanchez (Vallivue), Brenna Bagley (Nampa), Mia Cartwright (Bishop Kelly), Jordan Armstrong (Kuna), Rylee Simpson (Kuna), Emalie Wood (Middleton), Emily Williams (Middleton), Kayla Soto (Ridgevue), Emily Hardin (Kuna)
HONORABLE MENTION
Natalie Phillips (Bishop Kelly), Annika Roberts (Emmett), Leslie Castrejon (Caldwell), Natasha Davis (Kuna), Addi Wyatt (Middleton), Samantha Quantie (Nampa), Casmira Thomas (Vallivue), Cassidy Stoddard (Caldwell)
RELATED: 2017 All-conference soccer teams
4A Southern Idaho Conference (Boys)
TBA
4A Great Basin Conference (Girls)
TBA
4A Great Basin Conference (Boys)
TBA
3A Snake River Conference (Girls)
TBA
3A Snake River Conference (Boys)
TBA