2018 all-conference softball teams. Players are chosen by the coaches in their respective conferences. Teams from KTVB's viewing area will be posted. All-conference teams will be added when they are received.
5A Southern Idaho Conference
Player of the Year: Gabi Peters (Eagle)
Coach of the Year: Brian White (Rocky Mountain)
RELATED: 2018 All-conference baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
Eden Cook (Pitcher - Boise), Sam Desloover (DH - Meridian), Noelle Foster (Outfield - Eagle), Abigail Gagnon (Infield - Meridian), Siera Horton (Pitcher - Eagle), Jaxie Klucewich (Infield - Eagle), Kate Kukla (Outfield - Eagle), Kaylee Lamont (Outfield - Rocky Mountain), Riley McGrath (Outfield - Mountain View), Alex Pinkston (Utility - Mountain View), Nicole Power (Catcher - Capital), Shelby Ribordy (Utility - Capital), Cass Schmidt (First Base - Timberline), Kaylan Walker (Infield - Rocky Mountain), Lolo Walker (Infield - Rocky Mountain), Katelyn Wilfert (Pitcher - Rocky Mountain)
SECOND TEAM
Jayden Ahl (Catcher - Rocky Mountain), Emily Alandt (Outfield - Mountain View), Britney Balderas (Infield - Boise), Brooklin Champion (Utility - Centennial), Sophia Diffin (Infield - Centennial), Rylie Frei (First Base - Mountain View), Kayleigh Hibbard (Outfield - Nampa), Madeline Layman (Infield - Mountain View), Alyssa Millemon (Pitcher - Mountain View), Jordyn Miller (Pitcher - Meridian), Ashley O'Connor (DH - Eagle), Sarah Williams (Infield - Capital), Tina Zito (Outfield - Timberline)