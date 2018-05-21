2018 all-conference baseball teams. Players are chosen by the coaches in their respective conferences. Teams from KTVB's viewing area will be posted. All-conference teams will be added when they are received.

5A Southern Idaho Conference

Player of the Year: Gabe Hughes (Rocky Mountain)

Coach of the Year: Matt Rasmussen (Mountain View)

FIRST TEAM

Matt Hansen (Pitcher - Rocky Mountain), Ethan Christianson (Pitcher - Rocky Mountain), Adrian Craine (Infield - Columbia), Jordan Forrester (Pitcher - Columbia), Alex Guerrero (Catcher - Eagle), Matt Hansen (Outfield - Rocky Mountain), Riley Harrison (Outfield - Mountain View), Chase Nett (First Base - Borah), Kase Ogata (DH - Rocky Mountain), Logan Petet (Pitcher - Centennial), Connor Riddle (Outfield - Timberline), Devon Sharts (Pitcher - Mountain View), Carson Smith (Infield - Mountain View), Jake Standlee (Infield - Borah), Matt Stefanic (Outfield - Timberline), Grayson Sterling (Infield - Capital), Dawson Warner (Utility Infield - Eagle), Loren Wright (Outfielder - Rocky Mountain)

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Best (Infield - Eagle), Caleb Carlson (Infield - Nampa), Ryan Franklin (Infield - Rocky Mountain), Kaden Hollow (Catcher - Rocky Mountain), Ethan Horner (Pitcher - Capital), Jonah Hultberg (Infield - Timberline), Logan Mills (Outfield - Columbia), Logan Petet (Outfield - Centennial), Jacob Randall (Utility Infield - Timberline), Parker Schwers (Pitcher - Eagle), Spencer Schwehr (Pitcher - Borah), Derek Scott (Outfield - Columbia), Tomas Vizgirdas (DH - Timberline), Jaydon Yancey (Pitcher - Mountain View), Joe Yrazabal (Outfield - Meridian)

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin Bunn (Outfield - Kuna), Jeff Davidson (Outfield - Nampa), Ben Ford (Outfield - Eagle), Conner Ford (Utility Infield - Centennial), Isaac Haws (Infield - Kuna), Dalton Mashore (Outfield - Eagle), Evan Massie (Pitcher - Boise), Oliver Massie (Utility Infield - Boise), Jon Milner (Infield - Mountain View), Mason Leavitt (Infield - Eagle), Jackson Reed (Outfield - Capital), Matthew Reynolds (DH - Mountain View), Derek Scott (Pitcher - Columbia), Trevor Wirz (Pitcher - Meridian), Joe Yrazabal (Utility Infield - Meridian)

4A Southern Idaho Conference

Player of the Year: Bryson Vaughn (Skyview)

Coach of the Year: Justin Schneidt (Vallivue)

FIRST TEAM

Connor Butler (Pitcher, Outfield - Bishop Kelly), Gabe Childs (Infield - Vallivue), DJ Claiborne (Infield - Bishop Kelly), Jake Daniel (Pitcher - Vallivue), Connor Gibson (DH - Emmett), Teague Gregory (First Base - Emmett), Josh Hess (Pitcher - Bishop Kelly), Jayson Hibbard (Pitcher -Skyview), Lan Larison (Outfield - Vallivue), Cobe Lehman (Catcher - Vallivue), Blake Maxwell (Outfield - Skyview), Joseph Orrison (Outfield - Middleton), Darin Post (Pitcher - Middleton), Hayden Smith (Infield - Middleton), Cooper Sutton (Infield - Vallivue), Justin Villanueva (Utility - Skyview)

SECOND TEAM

Issas Albor (Infield - Ridgevue), Boone Bade (Pitcher - Emmett), Jack Burke (Outfield - Bishop Kelly), Ethan Buttars (Pitcher - Bishop Kelly), Jake Daniel (Outfield - Vallivue), Ike George (Utility - Bishop Kelly), Evan Harmon (Infield - Skyview), Josh Hess (Infield - Bishop Kelly), Cobe Lehman (Pitcher - Vallivue), Dan Marlow (Pitcher, Catcher - Bishop Kelly), Dyson Scott (Pitcher - Caldwell), Dusty Swabel (First Base - Vallivue), Ryan Tindall (Outfield - Mountain Home), Evan Vanderberg (DH - Bishop Kelly), Cody Wells (Infield - Mountain Home), Hauk Wyatt (Utility - Vallivue)

HONORABLE MENTION

Jared Baltzer (Infield - Middleton), Chase Carpenter (Outfield - Vallivue), Chase Clayton (Pitcher - Emmett), Chris Contreras (Infield - Caldwell), Robbie Dowen (Outfield - Caldwell), Jesse Fuentes (Outfield - Skyview), Gerardo Madera (Utility - Caldwell), Julian Masuca (Infield - Skyview), Alex Reitcheck (Outfield - Bishop Kelly), Casrson Smith (Outfield - Middleton), Colt Standley (Pitcher - Middleton), Parker Summer (Infield - Middleton), Erik Wisenor (Pitcher - Ridgevue), Hauk Wyatt (DH - Vallivue)

If you are a coach and would like to submit your all-conference lists, please email ktvbhss@ktvb.com

