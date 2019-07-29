VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Valley County Dispatch says two experienced hikers have been reported missing north of McCall.

Officials say the two men were reported missing Sunday night.

A search and rescue team is currently out looking for the men, according to dispatch.

One of the men's wives called and reported them missing after they did not return home, dispatch says.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

